‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Comes Roaring Back For Season 11

Like pizza, beaches, and pork roll egg & cheese, no one does it like the Garden State does. That includes The Real Housewives of New Jersey, who are returning to Bravo for their eleventh season on Wednesday February 17th (check local listings). When we last left our Garden State goddesses, the group was still somewhat fractured, with returning (and now exiting) cast member Danielle Staub causing ponytail-pulling mayhem and deception and dissension within the ranks of the group. Now with her gone, the six full-time cast members get their own chance to showcase what they’ve been up to since Season 10 wrapped.

Teresa Giudice has been seen in the press with new beau Luis Rules, so starting a new relationship while ending her marriage to Joe Giudice will definitely be causing a buzz in Jersey. Additionally, Giudice tragically lost her father during filming, so that and putting her home on the market will definitely be showcased. Melissa Gorga is dealing with familial issues of raising three rapidly growing children as well as keeping a thriving business booming, so expect to see that cause friction with husband Joe. Dolores Catania is on the edge of 50 and fabulous, but the trailer seems to show friction with the other ladies; could they be questioning boyfriend David’s commitment? Jackie Goldschneider seems to be the subject of cheating rumors regarding her own marriage, and she stands at a crossroads as to where her alliances and relationships with the women truly stand. The press release showcases that Jennifer Aydin “struggles to deal with the lingering awkwardness with Melissa, along with her parents’ marital issues due to the pandemic. With her father now living with her, she unleashes trouble in her relationship with her mother. And, as she continues to defend her father, Jennifer begins to wonder whether the fissures between them can ever be healed.”

As for Margaret Josephs, the release goes on to say “Margaret’s home renovations are finally coming about during quarantine, and with a fruitful career under her belt, she decides to write a book revealing the secrets to her life and success in business. But looking back on her past opens old wounds and puts a strain on her relationship with her husband, Joe. Will she have to write a new chapter?”. And a new chapter she has-earlier this week, Josephs announced that she had completed the book Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget (Josephs has a podcast of the same name with co-host, colleague and friend Lexi Barbuto). The book will be offering entrepreneurial advice, but will also give readers a peek behind the curtain at a side of “The Marge” that many don’t see, including her grown son, who she has not discussed on the show.

She told People “In writing this book I share stories from my life that even my mother or my husband haven’t heard,” she reveals. “I share them in the hope of helping others see that your past does not define you. You are in control and every day is a chance at a new beginning, no matter your age or where you are in life. Relationships change, situations change and that’s okay. It’s about keeping your momentum and knowing that the comeback will be much bigger than the setback.”

Josephs’ Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars are also showing support for the newly minted author. Dolors Catania posted “I can’t wait, this is fabulous, so excited” while Melissa Gorga posted “So happy for you…and so excited to read this!!!”

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ premieres Tuesday February 17th (check local listings)