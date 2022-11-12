The Rock Star, Actor, Climate Activist We Love to Crush On Turned 29

9-1-1: Lone Star hunk Ronen Rubinstein celebrated his birthday earlier this week. The Israel-born environmental activist who sets our hearts ablaze on the Fox series turned 29. And since here at Instinct we like to celebrate people in our community who give back to our community and the world we thought we would celebrate Rubinstein and send him some belated birthday wishes. We also thought we would celebrate him by checking out his hottest photos, which isn’t really hard since the Dead of Summer actor is hot AF.

Audiences fell in love with lust with the openly bisexual Rubinstein back in 2020 when he debuted on Ryan Murphy’s hit series about firefighters and first responders. Playing TK Strand, an openly gay firefighter who is also recovering from opioid addiction is in an interracial relationship. The series has been a massive hit with viewers and the queer community and was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The Orange is the New Black actor became a climate activist after Hurricane Sandy decimated his Staten Island neighborhood. He serves as the ambassador for numerous organizations including The Ocean Cleanup and Project Zero. In addition to that, he also supports the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and numerous other foundations and initiatives. What a rock star! Speaking of, he is also the lead singer of Stereo, so yes he is actually a rock star.

You can check out Rubinstein now on the cover of the Out 100. The new season of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres on January 27th.