“The Rosie O’Donnell Show” Returns For One Night To Support Broadway

Dust off the Koosh balls; The Rosie O’Donnell Show is back-this time with a cause. Groundbreaking talk show The Rosie O’Donnell Show and it’s eponymous host Rosie O’Donnell herself, are both returning for a one-night only special March 22 at 7 PM ET. The event will be taped live to benefit The Actors Fund, as countless theatre artists are facing unemployment as the Broadway lights have all gone dark due to shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrew Rannells, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephanie J. Block, Idina Menzel & Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell are among the Broadway superstars who will be appearing. (A full list appears below). “Because social distancing is so important right now, this amazing benefit is an incredible show of support to lift spirits, bring us all together virtually and help The Actors Fund help those in need. Now more than ever, people in our community are depending on The Fund’s vital services,” said Mitchell.

The talk show turned Tony Award host is welcoming Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Erich Bergen, Barry Manilow, Nate Berkus, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren and James Wesley. As an added treat, John McDaniel, The Rosie O’Donnell Show‘s original music director/composer/producer, is also set to join O’Donnell for this special event.

O’Donnell tells People “Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl,” said O’Donnell. “It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now—in this time of tremendous need—it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in”.

The show, presented in partnership with Revelations Entertainment and Broadway.com, will air live on Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET on Broadway.com and its YouTube channel. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit here