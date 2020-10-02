The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Rosebud Motel Is For Sale

Now that the Roses don’t need it, YOU could own the Rosebud Motel.

In Emmy-winning series Schitt’s Creek, a formerly rich family that has gone bankrupt flee to their only remaining interest… a town called Schitt’s Creek. The family ends up living in a cheap motel and eventually begin running it. And now that the Canadian series has come to a close, the actual owner of that motel wants to sell the building.

According to the Simcoe, Jesse Tipping is the owner of the actual building where Emmy-winning show Schitt’s Creek recorded the Rosebud Motel scenes. And if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, Tipping would have already placed the building up for sale. On the bright side, Tipping spent the past few months lending the building to a local organization in need of a place to quarantine citizens.

“We were able to help out a great organization locally with their need,” Tipping said. “It is an interesting spot. It has been interesting to see how people interact with it.”

Despite that good cause, Tipping is still adamant on handing the building over to someone else.

“I’m actually in the process of putting it up for sale. It’ll be up for sale next month,” he said.

Part of why Jesse Tipping wants to sell the building is because it’s so popular at the moment. Since the motel became famous for being featured on Schitt’s Creek, Tipping has noticed an increase in tourists. This, of course, means an increase in the property’s pricepoint.

“We just kind of let them enjoy it because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it,” he added. “I don’t think it will be tough (to sell).”

Tipping bought the building, which is stationed in Hockley Valley within Ontario, Canada, in 2011. Initially, he bought it to house recruits for the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy and Orangeville Prep, the most successful prep school basketball program in Canada. The location, however, continued to be a spot for film/tv shootings. On that note, Schitt’s Creek isn’t the only show to record there. Tv shows like 11.22.63 and The Umbrella Academy also shot on the location. And who knows what other programs could shoot there. Just, the motel will be under new ownership when that happens.

