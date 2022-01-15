The Scream Franchise Is Filled With Hotties We Stan

by

As the next installment in the iconic Scream franchise opens nationwide this weekend, we here at Instinct are taking a look back at some of the hot guys that have appeared in one, or more, of the beloved horror films!

Scream (1996)

Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis

photo credit//entertainment.ie

Matthew Lilliard as Stu Macher

photo credit//movieweb

Scream 2 (1997)

Omar Epps as Phil Stevens

photo credit//vibe.com

Jerry O’Connell as Derek Feldman

photo credit//imdb.com

Timothy Olyphant as Mickey Altieri

photo credit//imdb.com

Scream 3 (2000)

Liev Schreiber as Cotton Weary

photo credit//filmaffinity

Scott Foley as Roman Bridger

photo credit//courageousnerd.com

Patrick Warburton as Steven Stone

photo credit//scream.fandom.com

Patrick Dempsey as Detective Mark Kinkaid

photo credit//scream.fandom.com

Deon Richmond as Tyson Fox

photo credit//imdb.com

Scream 4 (2011)

Rory Culkin as Charlie Walker

photo credit//imdb.com

Adam Brody as Ross Hoss

photo credit//scream.fandom.com

 

Anthony Anderson as Detective Perkins

photo credit//imdb.com

Nico Tortorella as Trevor Sheldon

photo credit//scream.fandom.com

David Arquette as Dewey Riley

photo credit//screenrant.com
photo credit//metro.co.uk
photo credit//indiemacuser.co.uk

So Instincters, who is your favorite hottie from the Scream movie series? Sound off in the comments below!

 

Leave a Comment