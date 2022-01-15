The Scream Franchise Is Filled With Hotties We Stan

As the next installment in the iconic Scream franchise opens nationwide this weekend, we here at Instinct are taking a look back at some of the hot guys that have appeared in one, or more, of the beloved horror films!
Scream (1996)
Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis
Matthew Lilliard as Stu Macher
Scream 2 (1997)
Omar Epps as Phil Stevens
Jerry O’Connell as Derek Feldman
Timothy Olyphant as Mickey Altieri
Scream 3 (2000)
Liev Schreiber as Cotton Weary
Scott Foley as Roman Bridger
Patrick Warburton as Steven Stone
Patrick Dempsey as Detective Mark Kinkaid
Deon Richmond as Tyson Fox
Scream 4 (2011)
Rory Culkin as Charlie Walker
Adam Brody as Ross Hoss
Anthony Anderson as Detective Perkins
Nico Tortorella as Trevor Sheldon
David Arquette as Dewey Riley
