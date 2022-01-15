The Scream Franchise Is Filled With Hunks We Stan

As the next installment in the iconic Scream franchise opens nationwide this weekend, we here at Instinct are taking a look back at some of the hot guys that have appeared in one, or more, of the beloved horror films!

Scream (1996)

Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis

Matthew Lilliard as Stu Macher

Scream 2 (1997)

Omar Epps as Phil Stevens

Jerry O’Connell as Derek Feldman

Timothy Olyphant as Mickey Altieri

Scream 3 (2000)

Liev Schreiber as Cotton Weary

Scott Foley as Roman Bridger

Patrick Warburton as Steven Stone

Patrick Dempsey as Detective Mark Kinkaid

Deon Richmond as Tyson Fox

Scream 4 (2011)

Rory Culkin as Charlie Walker

Adam Brody as Ross Hoss

Anthony Anderson as Detective Perkins

Nico Tortorella as Trevor Sheldon

David Arquette as Dewey Riley

So Instincters, who is your favorite hottie from the Scream movie series? Sound off in the comments below!