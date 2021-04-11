The Search for the Next ‘Magic Mike’ Has Begun

You think you have what it takes to be on stage in the new Magic Mike Live production opening in Las Vegas in 2021? Well now is your chance!

HBO Max has ordered a competition show inspired by the popular 2012 movie reports Deadline. The series is looking for the real-life Magic Mike who has the right moves to captivate audiences just like Channing Tatum did in the film.

The show will be called The Real Magic Mike and will follow ten men who have “lost their magic” as they transform their bodies, learn choreography and develop a stage persona to win a cash prize and a chance to perform in the “Magic Mike Live” show at the Sahara in Las Vegas. The logline says, “they will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies,” as they learn their routines and “develop a new level of self-confidence.”

The series will be executive produced by Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh. A nationwide casting search for “The Real Magic Mike” is currently underway. If you’re interested you should apply or nominate your husband, brother, boyfriend, partner, son, dad, friend, coach, teacher, student, coworker!

Magic Mike is a movie that follows Mike, a roofer by day and stripper by night. It was a blockbuster hit earning over $167 million at the box office which brought on the 2015 sequel “Magic Mike XXL.” It also skyrocketed Tatum’s career. Who could forget the iconic “Pony” scene with Tatum sweaty and fired up in the workshop.

The film also starred Matthew McConaughey, Alex Pettyfer, Joe Manganiello, and Reid Carolin. With the film’s popularity, the stage revue, “Channing Tatum Presents Magic Mike Live,” launched in 2017 with shows in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.

The Real Magic Mike will air on HBO Max later this year.

