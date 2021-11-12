The Season 8 RPDR Winner Stunned The Crowd In Selma, Alabama

The HBO more than just a makeover docuseries We’re Here is currently nearing the end of its second season. Airing on Monday nights the show follows top drag entertainers Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley as they travel to small cities and towns across the country, transforming locals into fierce drag queens. This traveling caravan of love, friendship, support, and camaraderie have graced such towns as Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Branson, Missouri.

However, it is the episode where the cast and crew travel to Selma, Alabama that has people still snapping their fingers and clacking their fans. It is here that RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen cemented her legacy with a wig reveal to end all reveals. Series producer and star Shangela spoke to Decider about the episode,

“The episode got the real reaction, because it is shocking to me. Selma was a very interesting and very moving and emotional episode for me.”

Stephan Warren, lead casting producer, touched upon what it was like being in Selma,

“Selma, I think, was a shock to all of our systems, because we had no idea that the town was going to be as depressed and in a state of general disrepair. There are rays of hope. There’s art stores, there are art cooperatives that are in studios that are starting to spring up.”

Instinct sat down and spoke with Bob the Drag Queen last month and asked her about the cities her and the show visit,

“I don’t know that in every small town, they are unaccepting of drag; in every town we have been in, we have had to turn people away. The thing about being in a small town is that you are typically surrounded by lots of other small towns. So the small towns around the small towns will come together and want to see and get a little taste of what is going on; that has felt really wonderful. There has been some dissent, people calling the cops on us, prayer circles happening outside of our shows, that has happened and you don’t get that a lot in larger cities. The thing is though, myself Shangela and Eureka are used to traveling around and doing drag, so it is not completely alien to us.”

Without further ado, here is Bob the Drag Queen with her already iconic wig reveal,

Do not take your wig off, unless you have another person underneath that wig!!!! Bob the drag queen herself told Decider that the performance was a lifelong dream of sorts…and about a special guest performer,

“Yeah, that’s my niece Nevaeh! That’s my brother’s daughter. That’s Martha’s grandkid. I’ve had this idea for a long time where I’m doing a performance where my wig falls off and then the wig comes to life and we start dancing together. I’ve always wanted to do that and I was like, “You know, I think now’s the time to bring out my niece who’s a gymnast and a cheerleader. She’s a really, really good performer. Actually, she’s a great dancer. She can do backflips and stuff. And she actually also had a cast on her arm during the performance but you couldn’t see it because it was covered in hair.”

We’re Here airs Monday nights on HBO and can be streamed anytime on HBO Max.

Sources: Decider