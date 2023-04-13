The Set for New Wicked Movie is Giving!

Whether you’re a Wicked fan who sings your heart out to Defying Gravity in the shower daily or someone who has lip synced to Popular on TikTok at least once, you’ve got to see this: @cravemedia has just released set photos teasing the screen adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical!

Drone shots of Elphaba’s native home of Munchkinland show a colorful fantasy land with rainbow houses, trees, and foliage. The iconic yellow brick road, pivotal to the story of The Wizard of Oz, stands out as it passes through the city.

Do I see the yellow brick road?? #wickedmovie pic.twitter.com/0S9KS3jTfA — Wicked Movie ❁ (@Wicked_Movie) April 10, 2023

Judging by the first few photos we’ve peeped of the intricate recreation of Munchkin Country, it looks like the forthcoming Wicked movie wouldn’t disappoint. Other fans seem to agree, too!

Based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 Wizard of Oz prequel novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the Broadway-musical-turned-film follows the unlikely friendship of Galinda Upland and Elphaba Thropp. The duo later becomes iconic sworn enemies as the Glinda the Good Witch and The Wicked Witch of the West

The two-part movie will star pop sensation Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, opposite Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West.

Oh Ariana Grande about to EAT on this Wicked Soundtrack. #WickedMovie pic.twitter.com/TtFg25lQIY — 🧜🏾‍♂️🧚🏾‍♀️✨ (@moonlighttsouls) April 9, 2023

take my phone away pic.twitter.com/ZUE8twslD9 — Sentimental Men Podcast (@sentmenpod) April 13, 2023

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu directed both movies, with Wicked: Part One slated for release on November 27, 2024.

🧪🎀WICKED MOVIE UPDATE🎀🧪 Musical theatre fans get excited because Ariana Grande has shared some insight into filming the Wicked movie as they reach the halfway point. Find out what she had to say here: https://t.co/fSqai25imB Pic via Cynthia Erivo Instagram#wickedmovie pic.twitter.com/0DJRLaYSeG — STELLAR (@stellarmagazine) April 4, 2023

In an IG post dated April 3, our girl Ari has written a cathartic post on Instagram about her journey from pop to Popular, revealing that they’re almost hallway done with the shoot.

In her caption, she also expressed feelings of gratitude: “…to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets… to hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia’s beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces… to be lead by thee most thoughtful, brilliant, compassionate and warmest possible director on this planet, my other Ozian best friend ever Jon…

to be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. or maybe did.”

Now, does she not sound like a bona fide theater kid already? <3