The Sexy Men of 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé–even if you won’t admit it, we know you’re obsessed with it. It is the media phenomenon that has seen eight seasons of American singles who are in relationships with people in other countries as they navigate the K-1 Visa process to get married in 90 days. The show has been a hit with audiences because of the drama surrounding each couple and those in their lives. The series has also spawned numerous spin-offs creating a mega-media franchise that includes 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, among several others.

Through the 90 Day franchise, we have met character after character from brazen loud-mouths to overly dramatic narcissists to sad and desperate lonely hearts who are willing to do anything to find a companion. You see why people love these shows?

But over the years, audiences have undoubtedly come across the men of 90 Day, be they American or non-American, that have steamed up the TV screens with their wicked good looks, hot bodies, or impeccable charm. Okay, it’s mostly the non-Americans!

These 90 Day baes have kept viewers either rooting for against these already struggling relationships. Sure, there are different strokes for different folks, but at Instinct Magazine we have our favorite men of 90 Day.

In no particular order, here are Instinct’s10 favorite hotties from the colossal 90 Day franchise:

Andrei Castravet – 90 Day Fiancé (Season 5), 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (Season 2)

Pedro Jimeno – 90 Day Fiancé (Season 4), 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 2-4)

Zied Hakimi – 90 Day Fiancé (Season 8), Before the 90 Days (Season 3), 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (Season 4)

Alexei Brovarnik – 90 Day Fiancé (Season 3), 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 1-2), 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (Season 3-4)

Jonathan Rivera – 90 Day Fiancé (Season 6), 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (Season 4)

Aladin Jallali – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Season 1), 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (Season 4)

Biniyam Shibre – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Season 2-3)

Jon Walters – 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Season 2)

Jay Smith – 90 Day Fiancé (Season 5), 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 4)

Syngin Colchester – 90 Day Fiancé (Season 7), 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 5)

Do you agree with our list?

Are there any other men of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise who you’d like to see on this?