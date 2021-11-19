The Sexy Men of 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé–even if you won’t admit it, we know you’re obsessed with it. It is the media phenomenon that has seen eight seasons of American singles who are in relationships with people in other countries as they navigate the K-1 Visa process to get married in 90 days. The show has been a hit with audiences because of the drama surrounding each couple and those in their lives. The series has also spawned numerous spin-offs creating a mega-media franchise that includes 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, among several others.

Through the 90 Day franchise, we have met character after character from brazen loud-mouths to overly dramatic narcissists to sad and desperate lonely hearts who are willing to do anything to find a companion. You see why people love these shows?

But over the years, audiences have undoubtedly come across the men of 90 Day, be they American or non-American, that have steamed up the TV screens with their wicked good looks, hot bodies, or impeccable charm. Okay, it’s mostly the non-Americans!

These 90 Day baes have kept viewers either rooting for against these already struggling relationships. Sure, there are different strokes for different folks, but at Instinct Magazine we have our favorite men of 90 Day.

In no particular order, here are Instinct’s10 favorite hotties from the colossal 90 Day franchise:

Andrei Castravet90 Day Fiancé (Season 5), 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (Season 2)

Instagram @andrei19861

 

Pedro Jimeno90 Day Fiancé (Season 4), 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 2-4)

Instagram @pedrojosejrjimeno

Zied Hakimi90 Day Fiancé (Season 8), Before the 90 Days (Season 3), 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (Season 4)

Instagram @tlc_90day_zied

Alexei Brovarnik90 Day Fiancé (Season 3),  90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 1-2), 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (Season 3-4)

Instagram @alex_brovarnik

Jonathan Rivera90 Day Fiancé (Season 6), 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (Season 4)

 

 

Instagram @jonathan_myrealtor
Aladin Jallali90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Season 1), 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? (Season 4)

Instagram @aladinjallali

Biniyam Shibre90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Season 2-3)

Instagram @biniyam_shibre

Jon Walters90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Season 2)

Instagram @jonjwalters

Jay Smith90 Day Fiancé (Season 5), 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 4)

Syngin Colchester90 Day Fiancé (Season 7), 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 5)

Instagram @syngin_colchester

Do you agree with our list?

Are there any other men of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise who you’d like to see on this?

