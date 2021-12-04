The ‘Single All The Way’ Star On Her Status As A Queer Icon

There are few celebrities having a better year than beloved gay icon Jennifer Coolidge. Earlier this year, she had a supporting role in the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman. The Legally Blonde scene-stealer followed that up co-starring in THE show of the summer, The White Lotus, hopefully on her way to a Supporting Actress Emmy nomination. Now, the 2 Broke Girls actress is starring along with Michael Urie, Luke MacFarlane and Kathy Najimy in Single All the Way, Netflix’s first gay-themed holiday rom-com.

Coolidge, 60, has long been adored by the queer community. In writing this article, I hit something of a roadblock – I mean many times can you preface her name with “scene-stealer?'” But in movies like Best in Show, American Pie, and A Mighty Wind, that is exactly what she does. Every. Single. Time.

Single All the Way acknowledges her rabid queer fan base, and leans into it as her character Aunt Sandy says, “the gays know how to do stuff. For some reason, they are always obsessed with me.” Check out more of that scene below!

The A Cinderella Story actress spoke to The A.V. Club during the promotional tour for Single All the Way, about how even from an early age she gravitated towards queer people,

“It just started from a very young age. I don’t think when you’re young, you’re very conscious of any decision you make … You go with what you’re attracted to. I think that’s really what most of our youth is. And that’s just what I was attracted to in all my friends. I don’t think they had figured it out at the time when we were really, really young, but they eventually figured it out.

Coolidge added that,

“And yeah, and it was all the gay men and all the gay women in my town, at my school or at camp. I think it’s just a mutual thing. I was never conscious of it, ever. It was just the people I was attracted to,”

Single All the Way premiered on Netflix on December 2nd. Check out the trailer below.

