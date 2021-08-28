The Spice Girls Are Getting Another Video Game

Online Gaming Is About To Get Spicer As The Spice Girls Prepare To Launch A New Video Game

Do you remember back in the innocent days of the ‘90s when English pop group, The Spice Girls, ruled the world? It seems almost like yesterday with the girls topping the charts, releasing legendary music and music videos, and gaining a slew of gay fans throughout their unfortunately way too short lived run as queens of the globe. As you know, Geri Halliwell AKA Ginger Spice caused many a gay gasp when she left the group in May 1998 to devastating results. Throughout the last two decades, Halliwell eventually realized her mistake in leaving the group. The girls have tried to reunite many times, successfully completing a European tour in 2019 and blowing everyone’s minds by performing a medley during the 2012 London Olympics. We’ve been wanting a tour of the now-women we cherish so dearly, yet this time around Victoria Beckham AKA Posh Spice is busy being a fashion icon and married mother to overly wealthy athlete, David Beckham. But, we’ll get another taste of Spice – albeit digitally.

According to New Zealand Herald, the Spice Girls are reuniting to launch their own online game. Details are currently mum, but recently Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) reunited to film content for an upcoming video game focused on the girls. Yes, Beckham is still snubbing the game… for now, as she remains in Miami with her husband and not overseas due to COVID-19 fears and restrictions. Apparently, the ladies are thrilled with the almost completion of the game and are excited to share more details when they are able. Oh, and they want to work on an animated Spice Girls film together… absolutely, but fans of the movie Spice World know we want a sequel to the chaotic camp of the first one – aliens and all.

Die Hard Spice fans will remember the very strange Spice World Playstation game from 1998. It was essentially a Dance Dance Revolution game, but you’d get to play as your Spice of choice and virtually dance to their songs while hitting new moves. The game wasn’t received well by critics or fans, especially since you weren’t able to give the girls outfit changes and their full discography wasn’t available. Let’s hope they’ve learned from mistakes of gaming past and move forward with something that is going to stun us all.

If you want to relive some ‘90s nostalgia, check out this YouTube clip of the retro Spice Girls game below:

