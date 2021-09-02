The Spice Girls Celebrate The 25th Anniversary of Their Debut Album

It’s hard to believe it has been 25 years since the Spice Girls were unleashed on an unexpecting world. Their music, style, and “girl power” attitude shaped a generation. From the moment they came onto the music scene, Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisolm (Sporty Spice), Victoria Adams (Posh Spice), and Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) were loud, audacious, and unapologetically outspoken. From the Rolling Stone interview to their interview with Jamie Theakston of BBC’s music news show, The O-Zone, the Spice Girls had no filter.

2021 marks a quarter of a century since the Spice Girls released their debut album, Spice, and it is getting a special anniversary edition to celebrate the milestone. The new expanded deluxe edition of their debut album, aptly titled Spice 25, was announced on Wednesday, September 1, and will include the original ten songs from the album plus remixes, demos, and unreleased songs.

In a press release announcing Spice 25, the five women known collectively as the Spice Girls reflected on their debut album’s anniversary:

Emma:

“From the first wannabe baby steps to conquering the whole world with a team of Spices, thank you doesn’t seem enough to all of you who have supported us, followed in our footsteps, walked in our great big shoes and who have shared our dreams. It’s been 25 years of pure magic. Spice Girls forever!!!”

Geri:

To our diehard and loyal fans; without you, there is no us – sending endless love and gratitude. Whoever you are, whatever your dreams – live them, be them. The Spice Girls motto is testament to that.”

Melanie C:

“25 years, wow!

I have so many wonderful memories of writing, recording, promoting, and touring this album and so many people to thank. This is the record that set us off on our incredible journey. A huge thank you to our fans and family all around the World. Thank you for always being there with your unrelenting support and making our dreams come true. My love and gratitude always.”

Melanie B:

“All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me – gay, straight, brown, black, shy or loud like me – to feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves. All I hope – 25 years on – is that message has been heard loud and clear.

It’s true that in the end love IS all you need so I thank everyone who has ever bought a SpiceGirls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard-print catsuit or put on Vic’s iconic pout!”

Victoria:

“We couldn’t let 25 years pass without thanking the fans for their incredible support. There are so many people who have played a part in the success of the Spice Girls throughout the years, you know who you are and we thank you.”

Releasing on October 29, Spice 25 will be available as a 2 CD set packaged inside of a hardcover book complete with photos of the Spice Girls. The anniversary album will also be available in digital format with Dolby Atmos/ Apple Spatial Audio on Apple Music and on cassette and vinyl (both of which to be released in a variety of colors that correspond to a specific Spice Girl.

The Spice Girls also commemorated the 25th-anniversary release of their first single, “Wannabe”, by inviting their fans to send in photos, videos, and stories from the time period that Spice was first released. In July, a special “Wannabe25 Fan Video” was released on the Spice Girls Official YouTube channel with pictures and videos from the fans.

TRACKLISTING

CD1

Wannabe (02:53) Say You’ll Be There (03:56) 2 Become 1 (Single Version) (04:05) Love Thing (03:39) Last Time Lover (04:11) Mama (05:05) Who Do You Think You Are (04:01) Something Kinda Funny (04:05) Naked (04:26) If U Can’t Dance (03:49)



CD2

Wannabe (Dave Way Alternative Mix) (03:25) Say You’ll Be There (7-inch Radio Mix) (04:09) 2 Become 1 (Orchestral Version) (04:05) Mama (Biffco Mix) (05:49) Love Thing (12-inch Unlimited Groove Mix) (06:25) Take Me Home (04:07) Last Time Lover (Demo) (04:05) Feed Your Love (04:36) If U Can’t Dance (Demo) (03:36) Who Do You Think You Are (Demo) (03:49) One of These Girls (03:33) ‘Shall We Say Goodbye Then?’ (00:53)

SURPRISE!! 🎉 To mark the 25th Anniversary of our debut album ‘Spice’ we are releasing a limited edition collection of vinyl and cassettes PLUS a 2CD deluxe featuring some previously unreleased tracks and demos. You can pre-order now 💕 #SPICE25 – https://t.co/0puSjzmONB pic.twitter.com/qJR70ClHyx — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) September 1, 2021

