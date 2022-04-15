The Sun Sets On “Grace and Frankie” On Netflix Starting April 29th.

When Grace and Frankie premiered on Netflix seven years ago, it challenged our thinking on everything from age, to sexuality, to who could and did made comedy. It was also one of the first sitcoms that we all collectively sat down and “binged” one hilarious and madcap episode after the other on Netflix. While Jane Fonda’s sometimes reserved and always martini-swilling Grace Hansen and Lily Tomlin’s earth mother with a heart of gold Frankie Bergstein did continuously keep us laughing, they also showed us season after season, that it is never too late to reinvent yourself. With all of Season 7 finally poised to drop on April 29th (after they dropped four episodes last August), the trailer that just dropped leaves us eagerly anticipating our favorite duo’s final ride together-at least for now.

The last time we saw our favorite beachside duo, Grace and Frankie were being joined by Grace’s estranged and suddenly sprung from prison husband Nick Skolka (Peter Gallagher). While the trailer does show Grace and Frankie dealing with age (Tomlin’s Frankie Bergstein is looking for “a triumphant ending” to her life”) and evident changes in their own lives, their former (and married to each other) spouses and their individual sets of children are dealing with forging their own paths. Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) seem to be challenging aging in their own way, while Sol & Frankie’s sons Bud & Coyote seem to be taking on the challenges of stand-up comedy and-marriage(?) respectively. As for Grace and Robert’s endlessly competitive daughters Mallory (Brooklyn Decker) and Brianna (June Diane Raphael), the battle over their family business (the aptly named Say Grace) seems to be continuing, in hilarious fashion.

Since Grace and Frankie first premiered, the question that has been endlessly posed is when Tomlin & Fonda’s 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton would be joining her former big-screen co-stars on the Netflix smash. The question has now been answered; Brooklyn Decker confirmed to US that “[She] is on our final episode, which gives me goosebumps,” going on to say “It’s so beautiful. It’s so funny. It does everything Grace and Frankie does, which is [that] it lets you escape for a moment and it feels like a warm, cozy blanket”.

As for what is next for Fonda and Tomlin, these close friends on and off screen won’t be without each other for long. They are heading to the big screen to star in Moving On, a film that (per The Hollywood Reporter) “centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier”. Fonda and Tomlin will be joined by fellow Hollywood legends Malcom McDowell and Richard Roundtree for Moving On.

