“The Supermodels”-The Women That Taught Us How To Stomp The Runway Get The Docu-Series Treatment From Apple TV+

In the days of the sisters Hadid, the Hamlin girls, and the stunning models coming out of Slay Models, it sometimes can be difficult to recall the days that Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford stomped the runway for Gianni Versace, and Linda Evangelista famously refused “to get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day”. Thankfully Apple TV+ has ordered The Supermodels, a docu-series that will be showcasing both exclusive access and interviews with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, and fellow runway compatriot Christy Turlington. The ladies will revisit both their modeling careers and their cultural impact (and lives made for the gossip pages), which set the stage for the woman working the worldwide runways today.

The Supermodels will time travel back to 1980’s New York, where four women from four very different backgrounds joined forces, becoming a literal sensation, not just in the modeling industry, but in the entertainment industry as a whole. (Remember Fashion Cafe?). The press release goes on to say “Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

Arguably one of the biggest cultural moments for the supermodels came when George Michael’s “Freedom! 90” video was released, featuring these stunning glamazons lip syncing to Michael’s now-legendary hit in an equally legendary and landmark music video.

Michael followed up with the video for the 1992 single “Too Funky” featuring some of the models from “Freedom” alongside some newer names on the runway, like Tyra Banks. The models were joined by actress Julie Newmar and drag performance icons Lypsinka and Joey Arias, with fashion renegade Thierry Mugler himself crafting the costumes for the video.

No premiere date has been announced for “The Supermodels” on Apple TV+