‘The Surreal Life’ Returns to MTV with a Legacy Hottie

Tom Hanks is one of the greatest actors of our generation. However, more than Forrest Gump, his offspring may be his biggest contribution to gay culture.

Chet Hanks, age 33, is the third child of the 2-time Oscar Winner. The California native is making headlines this week for taking part in the reboot of The Surreal Life on MTV.

If you forgot what The Surreal Life is about, it’s a reality TV show that takes D-List celebrities and puts them in a mansion to see what shenanigans ensue. It was extremely popular in the mid-2000s.

Chet is an actor in his own right. After years of booking bit parts in movies, he achieved more mainstream success with large character arcs in Shameless and Empire. His most recent gig was a supporting role in crime-drama Dead Wrong.

The socialite is also an occasional musician and model. Let me not forget to mention that he speaks up for causes that he believes in, ie famously backing Joe Biden over Donald Trump while simultaneously being a COVID-19 denier.

