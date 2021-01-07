‘The Talk’ Adds Two New Co-Hosts For Season 11

The ladies of The Talk are getting some new company in the form of two permanent co-hosts. 2020 saw plenty of change & upheaval for the daytime chatfest. Marie Osmond did not return for the September 2020 premiere (after a year on the panel), while Eve announced her own departure in November of this year, after three full years as part of the show. With COVID-19 continuing to affect the cast (Carrie Ann-Inaba and Sharon Osbourne both contracted the virus this year & have since recovered), a freshly (and socially distanced) new set needed some equally new fresh faces. Enter Broadway star & fitness entrepreneur Amanda Kloots and journalist and Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth, who joined The Talk this week as the two permanent new co-hosts.

Amanda Kloots enters The Talk after a beyond challenging year. The Ohio native lost her husband and fellow Broadway performer Nick Cordero (who she met during their run in Bullets Over Broadway) after a battle with COVID-19. During her time guest co-hosting on The Talk, Kloots was emotional talking about her husband and the impact that COVID has had on her and her son with Cordero, Elvis (which she documented on social media.) This fitness trainer and enthusiast for living your life as best you can is bringing a bright and new perspective and infectious personality to the panel on The Talk.

It seems that everything Elaine Welteroth has accomplished during her career has been groundbreaking, and we have a feeling her entry into The Talk is going to be no exception. As one of the youngest editors to ever grace a Conde Nast letterhead (she was the Editor-In-Chief of Teen Vogue in 2016) she took the publication to heights featuring brilliant writers and socially conscious pieces. Prior to that role, Welteroth served as beauty director at Teen Vogue in 2012, where Welteroth let little girls everywhere know that they too, could “run the world”. As a judge on the steely and shined up reboot of Project Runway, Welteroth serves as a judge with a unique and consistent perspective, and her memoir More Than Enough serves as a manual for any person looking to stake their claim in life, naysayers notwithstanding.

