‘The Umbrella Academy’ Cast Bid Farewell & Talk Final Season

After a lengthy hiatus, the much anticipated fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is now available to stream on Netflix.

Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá‘s graphic novels of the same name, the series follows Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Five, Ben, and Viktor, the dysfunctional adopted children of eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Discovering their superpowers after their simultaneous immaculate births, he turns them into a team of superheroes, and each season of The Umbrella Academy chronicles the siblings facing world-ending threats, largely stemming from their interferences with various timelines.

This season takes place six years after the events of the Season 3 finale, where the Hargreeves’ faced a climatic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion, which led to their powers being stripped. Each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success.

Additionally, their father, Reginald, is alive and well, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire, and a cult-like group known as The Keepers claim to have knowledge of other timelines and begin to come after the siblings, attempting to enforce a mysterious event called “The Cleanse.” As these strange new forces conspire around the once renowned superhero team, they must come together one last time and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to finally set things right.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and Ritu Arya return to lead The Umbrella Academy‘s ensemble cast, and Instinct had the opportunity to connect with them to talk more about what’s in store for this season. The dynamic group of actors also discuss what they loved about being involved with the series, what they will miss the most about playing their respective characters, what their chosen superpower would be, and why the The Umbrella Academy is appealing to queer audiences.

Season 4 also sees the return of Colm Feore and Cameron Britton, as well as the introduction of newcomers Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross, Martin Roach, and Victoria Sawal.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves) & Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves)…

Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves) & Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves)…

David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves) & Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves)…

Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) & Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts)…