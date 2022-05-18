‘The View’ Has A Big Special Planned As They Wrap Their 25th Year

The band is officially back together. This past Monday, the original co-hosts of ABC’s The View–Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar and Meredith Vieira-reunited to tape a 25th anniversary special for the daytime talk juggernaut that served as a template for a number of shows that came after them. The ladies reunited at Manhattan’s Essex House, an ironic location, as this is where where each lady auditioned before the show debuted in 1997.Page Six reports that original View co-creator Barbara Walters was not in attendance, but the the reunion was “part of the 25th anniversary special”, with no other details being offered at this time. Former co-host (and heart health advocate) Star Jones commented on her own Instagram, cheekily saying “Wouldn’t you like to have been a fly on the wall at our post-tape dinner… Take a little time to enjoy this #OG View!”

Post-reunion, the ladies enjoyed dinner at New York City hotspot Avra, where Matenopoulos filmed the ladies chatting and laughing on her Instagram story, with the familiar theme from The Golden Girls (“Thank You For Being A Friend”) playing over the conversation. Matenopoulos commented on Instagram, saying “This Is Us!!! So great having dinner and catching up with my very first TV sisters for @theviewabc 25th year reunion special shoot,” Matenopoulos wrote alongside a photo of the women. “There can only ever be one first… and that was us! It’s like we hadn’t missed a beat. If you know…you know!!! Take a little time to enjoy THIS original View everyone!”

The reunion of the original co-hosts of The View comes as the fifth co-host chair remains empty (following Meghan McCain’s drama-filled departure earlier this season). The women who have taken a turn in the all important fifth seat have included former reality-show cast members (Eboni K Williams, Cameran Eubanks), political figures (Carly Fiorina and Condoleezza Rice), and established conservative political commentators (S.E. Cupp and Gretchen Carlson). Recently, former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farrah and former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham have both made multiple returns to the chair, and have proven to be favorites of both viewers as well as (it seems) the co-hosts. Farrah even received a full profile in Vanity Fair about her transition from the Trump Administration to possibly, a full-time seat on The View. Don’t expect a rushed announcement on who will be occupying that fifth seat anytime soon though; The View already made it clear in December that “our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women”.

