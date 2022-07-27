‘The View’ Prepares To Announce Their Latest Official Co-Host

Since Meghan McCain’s departure from The View in 2021 after a polarizing and controversial five years, fans have been watching eagerly to see who would be permanently taking over the seat that traditionally, has been filled by a conservative voice on the panel. Now, it looks like that woman has been chosen; Variety is reporting that Alyssa Farah Griffin, former Trump White House director of strategic communications is in talks to join the chat-fest officially. Farah Griffin will round out the panel for the daytime program’s 26th season, which kicks off this fall. Farah Griffin has proven to be an intriguing addition and able to provide insight into the mindset of the MAGA loyal; Farah Griffin recalled the story of her own father’s refusal to attend her wedding because of “political differences after I spoke out against President Trump.”

While Farah Griffin has been looked at as the front-runner for the position at the Hot Topics table, Variety reports that the deal is not fully closed yet, but it is a “matter of time“. Fan favorite Ana Navarro also auditioned to join moderator Whoopi Goldberg, along with fellow co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin & Sara Haines & according to sources, is dissaponted she was not selected for the pivotal spot (Navarro serves as part time co-host currently). Filling McCain’s position was a process that The View took their time to do, welcoming a variety of co-hosts to the table for extended visits. Tara Setmayer was one of the most frequent faces seen, is a fan favorite and was looked at as a potential front-runner for the gig along with Farah Griffin. Additionally, former (and final) press secretary for President Trump Stephanie Grisham served as a frequent co-host and gave viewers an inside look at the previous administration, as well as what Trump may be thinking as investigations heat up nationwide.

Farah Griffin’s all but confirmed addition to the panel seems to be causing some controversy already. According to a report from The Daily Beast’s Confider column last week, Wanda Sykes was scheduled to appear on The View last Friday, and when Sykes’ publicist was made aware that Farah Griffin would be a part of the panel that day, Sykes promptly pulled out. While neither The View or Wanda Sykes representation commented officially on the scheduling snafu, a View insider told Confider “She didn’t want to be part of helping a Trumper launder her reputation”.

A spokesperson for The View did not confirm Farah Griffin’s casting to Variety, and just stated “We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned.”

