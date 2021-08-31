‘The View’ Prepares To Kick Off Their Landmark 25th Anniversary Season

A photo shoot filled with fresh, crisp, white tones almost seemed appropriate to mark what will be the 25th season for ABC’s landmark chat-fest The View. After several seasons of the co-hosts each having their turn battling former co-host Meghan McCain on-air on a litany of topics, McCain has chosen not to return for the show’s 25th season, leaving Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and moderator Whoopi Goldberg (and permanent guest co-host Ana Navarro) to man the table on their own this season-for now.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that a replacement for conservative provocateur McCain will not come immediately; Executive Producer Brian Teta said that the show will be “taking a little time” to fill McCain’s spot at the table. Already confirmed to appear on the 25th anniversary season are former Utah congresswoman Mia Love (who will co-host for premiere week), former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, former Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson, and cable news regulars S.E. Cupp, Alyssa Farah, and Mary Katherine Ham. Real Housewives of New York City game-changer Eboni K Williams will guest host, as will former Southern Charm sweetheart Cameran Eubanks.

What happens when the women of @TheView reunite after more than a year and a half? Season 25 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 7 — see you then! ✨ #TheView pic.twitter.com/tYCMOkKo2y — The View (@TheView) August 30, 2021

In a nod to the rich history of the show, The Hollywood Reporter went on to note that the show’s ‘Flashback Friday’ will showcase a former co-host of The View; all of the former co-hosts have been asked to appear. Original panel member Star Jones will be the first co-host to return, making her appearance on Friday September 10th. An appearance from The View creator Barbara Walters is unconfirmed at this time. Instinct reported last month that Debbie Matenopolous was in talks to appear at some point during the 25th anniversary of the show, which will now most likely be during a ‘Flashback Friday’ appearance.

‘The View’ premieres on September 7th on ABC (check local listings).

