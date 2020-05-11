‘The Voice’ Season 11 Runner-Up Billy Gilman Performing Streaming Concerts After Postponing Tour

With his “An Intimate Evening With Billy Gilman” tour and as well as his other concerts postponed until later this year, openly gay recording artist and The Voice Season 11 runner-up Billy Gilman has found a way to connect with his fans over Facebook and Instagram.

Gilman started his intimate concerts on March 27 with an hour-long concert streaming on both Facebook and Instagram.

Posted by Billy Gilman on Friday, March 27, 2020

Gilman did a second concert, now called “Quarantunes Live!”, on April 10.

Quarantunes Live! Part II Posted by Billy Gilman on Friday, April 10, 2020

Gilman’s next concert, Quarantunes Volume 4, is scheduled for Friday, May 15 at 7 PM EDT on both Facebook Live and Instagram Live. The concert will be ‘80s and ‘90s themed.

Gilman also showed off his cooking skills with his fans on Facebook on May 1 when he made his “I’ve Got to Summer Lobster Mac.”

Cooking with BGLet's have some fun! Posted by Billy Gilman on Friday, May 1, 2020

The next day he shared the recipe on his Facebook.

Gilman also invited his fans to take part in a fan focused video for his newest single, “Soldier,” by sending in a photo or video of themselves holding a poster to declare who they are a soldier for.

While we are in quarantine time, I'm asking you all to be part of this fun new and important project for my newest… Posted by Billy Gilman on Saturday, May 2, 2020

For more with Billy Gilman, you can find him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You also can find Gilman’s music on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Google Music.

Source: Billy Gilman Official Facebook Page