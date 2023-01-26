‘The White Lotus’ Actor Adam DiMarco’s Twink Transformation Goes Viral

Adam DiMarco’s appearance in the 2014 comedy film ‘Date and Switch’ has gone viral on Twitter because unlike his heartthrob role in ‘The White Lotus,’ the actor transformed into a flamboyant gay man in the movie.

#TheWhiteLotus star Adam DiMarco is currently going viral for his appearance in 2014’s 'Date and Switch.' pic.twitter.com/l5C5OBsV3T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2023

The LGBTQ+ film’s synopsis reads:

“Two high-school seniors make a pact to help each other lose their virginity before their prom, but their mission takes an unexpected turn when one announces that he’s gay.”

‘Date and Switch’ is starring Nicholas Braun, Hunter Cope, Dakota Johnson, and Zach Cregger, among other famed actors and actresses. DiMarco made an appearance as Jared, who is an overly excited young gay man wearing a bright pink tank top.

Jared enthusiastically greets Michael (Braun) and Matty (Cope) as they enter a gay bar, and he introduces himself saying,

“I’m Jared, and I’m VERY gay,” flashing them a flirty smile.

After initiating a conversation, in which Jared was quite enthusiastic about, he then asks the two:

“So do you wanna f*ck later?”

The main characters are both speechless, but the cheerful Jared just laughs it off, and he even offers them ecstasy later on. It was truly iconic to see DiMarco playing the role and pulling it off, and gay Twitter is HERE (and thirsty) FOR IT!

just realised Adam DiMarco co-starred with Nicholas Braun in the Date and Switch (2014)…

as the over-excited flamboyant gay man high on ecstacy 🌈 pic.twitter.com/AruixJqJq3 — ben from succession🪵🚆 (@chasingbodies) January 25, 2023

video of Adam DiMarco playing a twink on E, i’m screaming 😭😭😭 https://t.co/nnoWIIYFrf — eljohn (furloughed era) (@EljohnMacaranas) January 25, 2023

As someone who lies at the intersection of Adam Dimarco fetishism and being a huge fan of twinks with/on E… I’m aroused right now. I’m aroused. — N (@braincelltwo) January 25, 2023

Adam diMarco in a fuchsia tank top is all i needed today 😮‍💨 https://t.co/P7vKW4MLEv — SªM (@samonkeey) January 25, 2023

So adam dimarco wasn’t joking when he said he wanted theo james to step on him https://t.co/HO2xXvXf71 — ☽◯☾ (@GabrielDivina2) January 25, 2023

Willing to risk it all just for a chance to be in a room with him 😮‍💨 stop being so sexy @adamdimarco https://t.co/X5i8UJt87o — Justin 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@SinfulL0verb0y) January 25, 2023

Not Adam DiMarco being a demon twink ☠️☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/i1XPNckGsQ — TiredMikey (@HomosexualVegan) January 25, 2023

Gotta love a twink in pink 😉

Sources: OMGBlog.com, rottentomatoes.com