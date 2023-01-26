‘The White Lotus’ Actor Adam DiMarco’s Twink Transformation Goes Viral

Adam DiMarco’s appearance in the 2014 comedy film ‘Date and Switch’ has gone viral on Twitter because unlike his heartthrob role in ‘The White Lotus,’ the actor transformed into a flamboyant gay man in the movie.

The LGBTQ+ film’s synopsis reads:

“Two high-school seniors make a pact to help each other lose their virginity before their prom, but their mission takes an unexpected turn when one announces that he’s gay.”

‘Date and Switch’ is starring Nicholas Braun, Hunter Cope, Dakota Johnson, and Zach Cregger, among other famed actors and actresses. DiMarco made an appearance as Jared, who is an overly excited young gay man wearing a bright pink tank top.

Jared enthusiastically greets Michael (Braun) and Matty (Cope) as they enter a gay bar, and he introduces himself saying,

“I’m Jared, and I’m VERY gay,” flashing them a flirty smile.

After initiating a conversation, in which Jared was quite enthusiastic about, he then asks the two:

“So do you wanna f*ck later?”

The main characters are both speechless, but the cheerful Jared just laughs it off, and he even offers them ecstasy later on. It was truly iconic to see DiMarco playing the role and pulling it off, and gay Twitter is HERE (and thirsty) FOR IT!

Gotta love a twink in pink 😉

Sources: OMGBlog.comrottentomatoes.com

