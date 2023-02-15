‘The White Lotus’ Actor Lukas Gage Talks About Sex Positivity in ‘You’

Lukas Gage joined the cast of Netflix’s hit thriller series, ‘You,’ and he talked about filming his sex-positive scene in a recent interview with People.

After his bellboy character got rimmed by Murray Bartlett’s manager role in ‘The White Lotus,’ the 27-year-old actor has yet again provided a memorable, sex-positive scene in the fourth season of ‘You.’

According to Gage, “it would be a disservice to never see” unapologetic sex positivity on screen. He further explained that,

“Really good writing and fully formed characters [means] their sexuality and their sex life are a part of that. I think we’re entering an era of just truthful storytelling and authenticity. … So I’m okay with it. I’m here for it.”

‘You’ Season 4 spoiler incoming…

The actor is playing the “very layered” and “very complicated” role of Adam Pratt.

“It was really important for us to not kink-shame ever and [to] be sex-positive,” Gage noted about developing his character with ‘You’ creators/executive producers Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti.

As per People, Adam is described as “a manipulative and entitled social climber engaged to Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper).” In Episode 2, his character immediately made an impression on the viewers after he rudely berates a waiter, only for them to sneak off together later on to engage in what the kink community refers to as “water sports” or a “golden shower.”

‘The White Lotus’ actor further explained that Adam’s search for dominance “transfers into his personal life and his sexuality.”

“We’re never making fun of anyone’s kinks or anything. It’s a part of him. I think there are underlying reasons for everyone’s likes and kinks,” he stated.

Moreover, a Twitter user previously accused Gage of queer-baiting, which he responded to, writing:

“u dont know my alphabet.”

Part 1 of ‘You’ Season 4 is now available for streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, Part 2 is set to premiere on March 9.

Sources: people.com, thecut.com