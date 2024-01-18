‘The White Lotus’ Reveals More Stars for the Cast of Season 3

More actors have officially joined the much-awaited third season of ‘The White Lotus’, making it even more star-studded and anticipated by viewers.

The cast of Season 3 was previously announced to include: Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris.

Natasha Rothwell is also confirmed to reprise her Season 1 role as spa manager Belinda Lindsey. Aside from the actors and actresses mentioned, Carrie Coon is joining the cast of the highly anticipated third season as well.

But wait, there’s MORE!

Five stars have recently been announced to join ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, and you can check them out below:

Walton Goggins

Sarah Catherine Hook

Aimee Lou Wood

Sam Nivola

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Moreover, the upcoming third season will be set in Thailand, and it will reportedly feature a variety of characters, including a “patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi,” as per Deadline.

In a November 2023 interview with the outlet, ‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White also revealed that Season 3 is “going to be a supersized White Lotus.”

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing,” he further shared.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 is expected to debut in 2025.

Sources: 1)variety.com, 2)variety.com, thepinknews.com, deadline.com