‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Brings In Theo James, Who Is Returning?

HBO’s comedy drama ‘The White Lotus’ is returning for a second season, and it will be starring new stars including ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ star Theo James.

The first season was critically acclaimed, and it was officially renewed for season 2 in August of last year. Contrary to the previous season, the second installment will depart from Hawaii and will tell the story of “a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

As of now, the official plot has yet to be announced by HBO, but according to People, the second season is set in the picturesque Sicily.

Aside from James, Meghann Fahy, Michael Imperioli, and other prominent actors and actresses are part of the cast.

We can see some of the new and old cast in this teaser from HBO where they talk about a handful of their upcoming shows.

James plays the role of Cameron Babcock who is married to Fahy’s character named Daphne Babcock. To add on to the excitement of the new cast, fans of season 1 will also be happy to know that one of the fan-favorites, Jennifer Coolidge, will be returning for the second season.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ will have seven episodes, and as of this writing, its release date has yet to be announced.

