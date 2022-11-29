‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Gets Even Hotter After a Shocking Twist

It’s another crazy (in a good way) week for the viewers of HBO’s hit series ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, and it just got even hotter after a shocking twist that we didn’t see coming.

Spoiler ahead…

English millionaire Quentin (Tom Hollander) invites Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) to party with him, his friends, and his hot nephew Jack (Leo Woodall) at the beach club.

Jack shows interest in Portia, therefore affecting her budding fling with Albie (Adam DiMarco). Portia thinks she likes a nice guy like Albie, but he doesn’t make her heart rate up as much as the young and free Jack.

Moving on from the recap and onto the exciting part… Tanya walks in on Jack and his “uncle” Quentin having sex, which not only shocked her, but ‘The White Lotus’ viewers as well. Just after Portia dumps Albie for a hotter fling with Jack, we then see him sleeping with his uncle. (or are they really related?)

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Richardson reacted to her character’s situation expressing,

“Oh boy, Portia. Sweet Portia. Poor Portia. Oh man, she was finally getting what she wanted, on paper, just to find out that he’s f—ing his uncle. And its not what it seems. You never want to find out that the guy that you’re dating and who has whisked you away is f—ing his uncle! You don’t want to find that out.”

DiMarco then jokingly responded,

“I honestly hate when that happens.”

Meanwhile, ‘The White Lotus’ writer Mike White talked about gay sex scenes in an interview with Variety stating,

“There’s a pleasure to me as a guy who is gay-ish to make gay sex transgressive again. It’s dirty… men are having sex and you have this ‘Psycho’ music underneath. It just amuses me.”

“I just think transgressive sex is sexier. I guess I’m old school. There’s this Gothic vibe of walking through a haunted hotel or haunted house and people are having sex behind closed doors,” the 52-year-old writer further expressed.

And when asked if Quentin and Jack are actually uncle and nephew, White teased:

“Well, you’ll have to see.”

Our friends at OMGBlog has the goods but let’s look at what the viewers have to say on Twitter, shall we?

The ending really had me gagged. Crazy how looking back it was foreshadowed by Quentin saying “it’s nice that he [Jack] has someone his own age to play with” cause Jack is usually playing with HIM! #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/0Vuh3l4V8Z — fka taylorsvirgin (@rouseyshirai) November 28, 2022

It did seem fishy that Jack, with his blokey Essex accent, would actually be the nephew of the ultra-posh Quentin, but I still didn't see that twist coming in White Lotus. Masterful. #WhiteLotus — Random person (@BrianPe75097879) November 29, 2022

Oh. My. God I wasn't expecting the sex scene between Quentin and Jack. It came out of nowhere. #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/fvUP08kTgU — SistahAsali👠💄 (@SistahAsali) November 29, 2022

Sources: variety.com, ew.com