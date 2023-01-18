‘The White Lotus’ Star Theo James to Play as George Michael in Biopic?

An upcoming biopic about the late George Michael is set to have an £85m budget, and Theo James is reportedly a potential leading man.

According to insiders, the film is in its final stages of development, and it will depict the English singer-songwriter’s career, from his days as a member of the pop duo Wham!, to his success as a solo artist who had released numerous hit songs.

Moreover, “his drug addiction and scandals including being caught soliciting for sex in a public toilet will reportedly ‘not be glossed over,'” as per Daily Mail.

Going back to ‘The White Lotus’ actor, James is reportedly a leading candidate to play the role of Michael, as “he would be perfect for the part.”

“The script is in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man. Theo’s name is the one on everyone’s lips. He would be perfect for the part. This is George’s story, warts and all,” a source shared.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old English actor recently said during an appearance in ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ that he is interested in playing the role of gay icon, Michael.

“Oh yeah, I would love that. He is an icon. He is a bit Greek and I am a bit Greek,” James stated.

Source: dailymail.co.uk