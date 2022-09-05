‘The White Lotus’ Welcomes Guests in Sicily, Italy for Season 2

The first season of ‘The White Lotus’ premiered on HBO on July 11, 2021, and it was critically acclaimed and received high ratings.

As it was a huge success, viewers are now anticipating the second season, which welcomes the guests in Sicily, Italy. HBO dropped the official promo video for season 2 on August 30, and fans just couldn’t help but express their excitement on Twitter.

Just finished The White Lotus Season 1 🔥 cannot wait for Season 2!!! #HBOMax — Katy. (@heyyyxlady) September 5, 2022

The White Lotus truly gave us everything and I can’t wait for season 2 — JACKSON RYNAR (@JACKSONRYNAR) September 1, 2022

Just finished #whitelotus for the 2nd time. Insane that this series was wrote In August, from scratch…then production began in October 🤯 Can't wait for season 2 😁 — Liam Currie (@Leehum28) August 29, 2022

Jennifer Coolidge is reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in ‘The White Lotus – Sicily,’ and as per Collider, starring alongside her are Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe as the Spillers, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco and Michael Imperioli as members of the Di Grasso family, Meghann Fahy and Theo James as the Babcocks, Beatrice Grannò as Mia, Tom Hollander as Quentin, Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, and Simona Tabasco as Lucia. Meanwhile, Jon Gries and Leo Woodall are also reprising their roles in the series.

‘The White Lotus’ is written and directed by Mike White, and the six-part limited series received 20 Emmy nominations; one of them being a nomination for Outstanding Limited Series.

According to the promo video, ‘The White Lotus – Sicily’ is “now taking reservations for October,” which just means that it will be premiering on HBO Max very soon!

Source: collider.com