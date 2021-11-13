The Witch Is Back-‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Officially Starts Filming

It’s the bewitching reunion that fans have been yearning for since the original Hocus Pocus was released in 1993. Earlier this week, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker were revealed once again as The Sanderson Sisters for the upcoming and long-anticipated film Hocus Pocus 2 (to be released on Disney+ exclusively near the end of 2022). Filming has already commenced on the sequel, with The Providence Journal releasing shots of the Cranston Street Armory as a set locale (chosen for its high ceilings and open spaces) and Chase Farm Park, which has allegedly been recreated with a life-size village to be reimagined as Salem, Massachusetts in 1670. Videos have also surfaced showing The Sanderson Sisters as children, which could indicate that we may see some of the sisters’ own origin stories as well.

While their actual roles are unconfirmed at this time, the new cast members joining the sequel include Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake), Belissa Escobedo (Don’t Look Deeper), Tony Hale (Veep), Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen. According to Deadline, “three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem”; could three of the new additions also end up being tasked with corralling them before they wreak havoc? Additionally, Doug Jones (who portrayed Billy Butcherson) in the original film is also poised to return, according to reports.

The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.

Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next Tweet.

Enjoy this All Hallows Eve treat.👇 pic.twitter.com/yHPAl2TBmq — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 31, 2021

One possible addition to the new cast additions are…drag queens? Filming had not been going on that long when unconfirmed reports started to surface that filming was going to possibly include some drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race. While drag trios have combined their talents for years to portray The Sanderson Sisters (Tina Burner, Tammy Spanx and Bootsie LeFaris performing in Witch Perfect are particularly brilliant), seeing dynamic drag performers included alongside The now-legendary Sanderson Sisters will be spookily surreal.

Follow Walt Disney Studios on Instagram