‘The Witcher’s Joey Batey & Hugh Skinner on Their Major Queer Romance

Viewers are about to enter ‘The Witcher’s queer era, which features Joey Batey as Jaskier and Hugh Skinner as the new character Prince Radovid.

According to Gay Times, Batey’s Jaskier is expected to “explore his sexuality for the first time” with Skinner’s Prince Radovid, who is described as “purposeless, bored and drunk.” Jaskier and Prince Radovid’s relationship will be the show’s first major queer romance.

“If storylines like this can help in the smallest possible way, particularly for the younger demographic that tends to watch this show, then it will honestly become one of the greatest honors of my life,” Batey expressed during his interview with the outlet regarding his character’s queer storyline.

The 34-year-old English actor and musician also revealed a bit more about what to expect from Jaskier in Season 3, stating:

“He pretends to be reluctant, but Jaskier deep down loves being involved in anything. He does go on a bit of a journey this season. We get to see some of his romantic and political connections, and we see him try and commit to a moral path.”

Meanwhile, the show’s newcomer Skinner, who is openly gay, teased about his role as Prince Radovid, sharing:

“He is the king of Redania, King Vizimir’s younger brother. He’s purposeless, bored and drunk. He gets embroiled, politically, with the court and as part of that, he meets Jaskier. He’s excited to meet him, he’s heard the songs! Then, he’s captivated.”

Batey also noted that “there’s something star-crossed about” Jaskier and Prince Radovid, and that they “certainly see each other for who they are.” Moreover, ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 29.

You can watch the official trailer here:

