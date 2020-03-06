The World’s Former Strongest Man Releases His Inner Carrie Bradshaw

Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson, the former World’s Strongest Man winner, has decided to switch things up a bit by unleashing his inner Carrie Bradshaw (Sex and the City) and Sia at the same time in his latest Instagram photo.

We are used to seeing the 31-year-old, who some may recognize from Game of Thrones as Gregor Clegane, looking like this:

Woof. Seriously woof. Like where do you even begin on that… never mind. Here’s how the Icelandic native looked, however, on Thursday, March 5:

Werk! “Hi guys! Hafthor here, your fairy lifting father…..just here to remind you to get to the gym and lift those weights!” he wrote next to a photo of him posing in a frilly pink tutu with pink leggings and a wig reminiscent of ones we’ve seen in Sia videos in the past.

“Damn queen you beautiful asf,” one wrote while another joked about if he should’ve posted the pic at all. “There’s still time to delete this.”

His wife (sorry fellas) Kelsey Henson, 30, then let everyone in on a little secret as to why he decided to dress this way in the first place. “For all of those wondering, this suit was specially made for Hafthors brother in-law to wear during his bachelor party. Hafthor gave it a test run first.” We are going to need to see video of this when it goes down, Kelsey.

Back to woof once again.