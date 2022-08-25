Their Sexy Kissing Scene In ‘The Next 365 Days’ Just Does It For Us

After watching this hot ass kissing scene, if the blood doesn’t rush to some part of your, you may not have a pulse. Certainly for me, Michele Morrone’s sex appeal and Simone Sussina’s model looks in The Next 365 Days made me perk up a bit.

After the success of 365 Days on Netflix in 2020, Hollywood did it’s typical thing where they try to exploit said success and do a money grab by putting out (not so great) sequels. The creators of the film rushed the next two films – 365: This Day and The Next 365 Days and both premiered in 2022.

To be fair, we were never talking about a Scorsese here. Hell, we aren’t even talking a Tyler Perry level here, although he does play to his gay audience like the creators of 365 Days. The franchise is mostly known for it’s bad writing and poor reviews. But it is lauded for the sex, lots of sex. So while the 365 Days franchise has been critically panned, the latest installment seemingly is sticking to what works for them. The Next 365 Days features a gay baiting scene starring Morrone’s character “Massimo” and his co-star Sussina’s character “Nacho”, where they start passionately tongue f-cking in the middle of a threesome (featuring a woman). The original movie featured tons of gay sex so this queer scene, is a breath of fresh air — with a whiff of eroticism. If you squint, it kind of looks like one of those featured scenes on Pornhub. Take a look at the steamy kiss scene below.

I thought you should know that in The Next 365 Days, our heroine has a sex dream where the two men she's caught between end up making out pic.twitter.com/q1qs0k9ILT — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 23, 2022

Whatever they’re doing over at the 365 Days offices, it’s working because the sequel is currently in the top five films on Netflix. If you need a little more convincing as to why you should tune in, take a look at some drool-worthy pics of the leading men Michele Morrone and Simone Sussina, including a picture of the two that sparked gay rumors.