Theo Germaine to Star in New Blumhouse Horror Film

Three-time Oscar nominated screenwriter John Logan will make his feature directorial debut in a new Blumhouse horror movie, and according to Deadline, trans actor Theo Germaine has signed on to play the lead.

The film is a LGBTQ empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp and was originally going to be called Whistler Camp. Currently, it is untitled.

Germaine, who is nonbinary and uses both he/they pronouns, is the first person to be cast in the film. They are best known for playing James Sullivan in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician on Netflix, Chris in Abby McEnany’s Work in Progress on Showtime, and starring in Rhys Ernst’s feature Adam, which made its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

In a Twitter post sharing the news, Germaine said:

I’ve dreamed of getting to work in this genre since I was a kid. This is for 12-year-old me, who was obsessed with horror films, and was the only kid in my school who read @FANGORIA. This is also for my late uncle, who collected ‘Friday the 13th’ merch and also loved horror.”

Logan, who is gay, is no stranger to the horror genre. He is the creator behind Showtime’s dark gothic series Penny Dreadful, and it’s follow-up, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Additionally, Logan is known for his work with Academy-nominated films including The Aviator, Hugo, and Gladiator. He received a Tony Award for his play Red, and wrote the book for the musical Moulin Rouge.

Blumhouse is one of the most successful and popular horror production companies in Hollywood today and is responsible for films like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Us, and Happy Death Death Day.