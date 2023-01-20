Theo James As George Michael? Adam Lambert Is Not Impressed

There have been talks about Theo James potentially playing the role of George Michael in a biopic, and people are pleased to here about it, especially after ‘The White Lotus’ actor addressed it in ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.’

When Cohen asked if he would be interested in portraying the late singer-songwriter and gay icon, James responded:

“Oh, yeah! I’d love that.”

The possibility of him playing Michael received positive responses online, but not everyone was pleased to hear about it. Adam Lambert, for instance, was unimpressed with the idea, responding to a report about the rumored casting on Instagram.

“Yay another straight man playing a gay icon,” he wrote, ending his comment with a single eye-roll emoji.

Lambert is referring to the previous portrayals of gay icons by heterosexual actors, including Taron Egerton playing Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ and Rami Malek portraying Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’

George Michael fans have expressed their disagreement towards the current Queen frontman’s comment, and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 contestant Marcia Marcia Marcia defended him on Twitter expressing,

“Seeing a lot of negativity toward Adam Lambert in the responses to this post. Queer actors are constantly rejected for their queerness while their cishet counterparts are praised for being ‘brave’ for accepting queer roles. Queer people should get to tell their own stories.”

Source: thepinknews.com