Theo James Gives a Steamy Answer to Describing Himself As a Lover

Theo James and his ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 co-star Meghann Fahy appeared as guests in ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,’ and he set gay Twitter on fire after describing himself as a lover!

(c) Twitter: @FilmUpdates

The 38-year-old English actor described himself in three words, being a lover who is:

“hungry, explosive and fluid,” and it inevitably had gay Twitter very excited… 😉

On top of that, Cohen asked him if he would be interested in playing the late English singer-songwriter George Michael in a biopic, and to that James responded:

“Oh yeah, I would love that.”

Meanwhile, here’s what Twitter has to say about the possibility of ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ actor portraying the late gay icon.

Moreover, he revealed that he felt “hunger” when he saw his ‘The White Lotus’ character Cameron’s prosthetic penis for the first time… James also admitted that he likes nipple play during the talk show’s segment called Pillow Talk.

“I like a nipple tweak. I have to say — I quite enjoy that,” the actor stated.

And if you’ve ever wondered what scent “gets him going” the most… Well, James answered:

“Butter. Garlic butter.”

Here’s his Pillow Talk segment with Cohen for your viewing pleasure 😉

Sources: buzzfeed.com, bravotv.com

