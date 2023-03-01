Theo James Jokes About “Very Carnal” Sex Scene with Will Sharpe

Theo James recently addressed the hopes of ‘The White Lotus’ viewers, wanting his and Will Sharpe’s characters to hook up in the hit HBO show’s Season 2.

“They cut the sex scene,” the 38-year-old English actor told Variety on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.

His ‘White Lotus’ wife, Meghann Fahy, reacted to his statement with a big laugh, and he continued:

“It began in a kind of romantic way but then it gets very carnal, but Mike decided to cut it.”

Much to our dismay, James was just joking, and he quickly clarified:

“No, I’m joking! There was no sex scene.”

Moreover, the co-stars revealed that the two of them met for the first time in Italy, and they didn’t do a chemistry read together before they were cast as a married couple.

“We didn’t do any table reads either, which I loved,” Fahy expressed.

And James added,

“We didn’t need to.”

His on-screen wife further shared,

“It was kind of lovely to do it that way. We met for the first time in Italy.”

After the success of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, which was set in Sicily, the show was renewed for a third season, but both HBO and creator Mike White have yet to reveal any details about it.

White, however, has hinted that Season 3 will be set in Asia.

