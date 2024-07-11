Theo James Shows Off Smoking HOT Bod in Swim Briefs

Theo James was spotted on July 9 in Capri, Italy, where he is filming alongside Italian model Vittoria Ceretti for a Dolce & Gabbana commercial.

Advertisement

The two were reportedly filming “seriously steamy scenes,” as per People, and James was wearing nothing but a white swim briefs. As expected, the pics turned up the heat all over thirst Twitter, and here are some of the netizens’ sentiments:

“theo james i want it just the tip is enough to make me lose it,” an X (formerly Twitter) user expressed.

“Seemingly no man has ever made a white Speedo look so good before!,” another user commented.

“doggy, missionary, cowgirl, reverse cowgirl, upside down, inside out, one leg up, two legs up, in public, on a spaceship, in the garden, on the grass, in a car, in a box, on a table, against a wall !!!!! NO BREAKS,” a user also wrote.

Advertisement

You can check out James’ steamy pics here:

Advertisement

Moreover, James has been married to Irish actress Ruth Kearney since 2018, and they welcomed their daughter in August 2021. In a 2020 interview with The Evening Standard, the 39-year-old English actor opened up about being in a long-term relationship, sharing:

“It’s interesting being together this long, because we have navigated through the very beginnings of our careers. That can be hard at times, but also that [brings] certain strengths [to] a relationship.”

Source: people.com