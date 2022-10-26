Theo James Talks All About His Nude Scene in ‘The White Lotus’ 2

Theo James is starring in the highly anticipated second season of ‘The White Lotus,’ and he will have a nude scene, which the viewers are obviously looking forward to as well. 😉

In fact, the 37-year-old English actor’s character, Cameron Babcock, strips down in Episode 5, and he revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the first version of the nude scene that he filmed was way too revealing, so they had to mellow it down a bit.

“The initial version we shot was way too much. So, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down],”James shared.

He also joked that in his contract, he’s “not allowed to do anything without being completely naked.”

“It’s funny ’cause we’re all kind of naked. It’s a holiday show, really,” the actor continued.

James further talked about his latest portrayal and nude scene expressing,

“It’s interesting, [because] at first… we don’t know whether it’s deliberate or [if] it’s accidental. But it reveals itself.”

As per HBO, ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 tells the story of:

“A different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

We did see a naked Theo James in the ‘Time Traveler’s Wife’ here

The second season is set in Sicily, and it is scheduled to return on HBO on October 30. In the meantime, here’s the official trailer to keep you anticipating for it:

