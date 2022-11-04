Theo James to Star in Netflix’s Upcoming ‘The Gentlemen’ Series

Theo James is currently starring in HBO’s hit TV series ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, and now he’s also set to play the role of a weed tycoon in an upcoming Netflix show titled ‘The Gentlemen.’

The 37-year-old English actor will be portraying the lead character Eddie Halstead, and as per Deadline, the series is about:

“Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate, only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

‘The Gentlemen’ is based on English director Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same title, and the show’s production is reportedly set to begin next week. In the meantime, you can watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, wherein James is playing the role of hottie Cameron Sullivan.

In fact, his character in question left the internet stunned because of his steamy nude scene! In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed that the aired version of the scene was “a more subtle version.”

“The initial version we shot was way too much. So, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down],” James stated.

Sources: deadline.com, digitalspy.com, uproxx.com