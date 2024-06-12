Théodore Pellerin & Sophie Dupuis Talk New LGBTQ+ Indie Film ‘Solo’

Initially premiering at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won “Best Canadian Feature Film,” Solo is a captivating love story that doesn’t focus on the usual questions of queer identity and acceptance we often see in LGBTQ+ projects. Instead, it challenges stereotypes by embracing self-love and facing adversity in the vibrant Montreal drag scene.

Written and directed by Sophie Dupuis, Solo follows Simon (Théodore Pellerin), a fiery drag artist who finds himself falling head over heels for Oliver (Felix Maritaud), a charming newcomer who joins the troupe. As the pair spark up a romance, Simon’s long-estranged mother suddenly returns, which causes him to grapple with maintaining his own identity and success.

Beautifully charting the highs and lows of falling in love and finding oneself in one’s art, Solo is a passionate feat of character-driven storytelling and visual extravagance, all while celebrating the drag world in all its splendor and heartache. This is also Dupuis and Pellerin’s third feature film collaboration, which resulted in a trusting environment and emotionally resonant narrative.

Instinct recently caught up with the duo to talk more about Solo and its commitment to showcasing authentic LGBTQ+ representation, drag culture, and the power of chosen family. Pellerin also discusses how meaningful it was to play Simon and stepping into drag for the first time, while Dupuis touches on how she came up with the concept for Solo and why she felt this story needed to be told.

Check out the full video interview below.

Théodore Pellerin & Sophie Dupuis…

