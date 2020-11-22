There Was A Polar Pride?!

The North and South Poles had a Pride event!

Feast your eyes on the first official Polar Pride! According to Merco Press, November 18 is now the official date for celebrating LGBTQ existence on the North and South ends of the Earth. The festivities, which were inaugurated by the governments of South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands, and the British Antarctic Territory, went along with the International Day of LGBTQ+ People in STEM. Both the day and the event were also created to spotlight LGBTQ existence within scientific fields.

Baroness Sugg, the Minister for the Polar Regions, said in honor of the event:

“#Polar Pride will be an opportunity for those working in the British Antarctic Territory and South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands to celebrate diversity and show their support for LGBTQ+ colleagues. I also hope Polar colleagues in the UK will get involved, to make everyone feel included to play their role in understanding and protecting the amazing Polar Regions.”

The British Antarctic Survey also reported on the events and day. Dr. Huw Griffiths, an openly LGTBQ bio-geographer who works with the organization, said, “This announcement feels like a huge step forward and a visible symbol of inclusion and support for the LGBTQI+ community working in BAS, SGSSI and in international polar research.”

He then added, “We started Pride in Polar Research two years ago when an early career researcher reached out seeking solutions to the isolation and discrimination they faced. At the time these issues weren’t openly talked about in the scientific community. This announcement shows the important progress we are making towards greater inclusivity.”

Check out some social media posts honoring the day below.

Source: Merco Press, The British Antarctic Survey

