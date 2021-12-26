These 10 Nude Celeb Scenes Had Us Jaw Dropped, No Pun Intended

by

2021 saw the return of well scripted dramas (both in television and film). There are too many great accolades to handle for writing, cinematography, sound-mixing, but what we can do is give a great big hat tip to the writers that penned in the peen. Women, gay men, and others that are a fan of the male anatomy all over the world couldn’t be more grateful, because we saw – well, we saw a lot of hot naked men. The brilliant writers of these shows and films knew exactly how important male nudity was to round out their stories. They understood the assignment. And let’s  be honest, a butt cheek sighting or two is just plain old genius marketing.

Mr. Man was kind enough to compile a list of the Top 10 Nude Scenes of 2021. Newly crowned sex symbols Adam Driver and Jeremy Williams obviously landed a spot on the list.

Adam Driver (L), Jeremy Williams’ (R) / Credit: Jeremy Williams Instagram, DriverDaily.Tumblr.com

But let’s see who else had us rewinding, zooming in and snapping screenshots of their assets and nude scenes. Or was that just me?

10. Ewan McGregor and Sullivan Jones, Halston

Credit: MrMan.com
Credit: MrMan.com

9. Ben Hardy, The Voyeurs

Credit: MrMan.com
Credit: MrMan.com

8. Adam Driver, Annette

Credit: MrMan.com
Credit: MrMan.com

7. Murray Bartlett and Lukas Gage, The White Lotus

Credit: AZNude.com
Credit: MrMan.com

6. Jesse LaVercombe, Violation

Credit: MrMan.com
Credit: AZNude.com

5. Sebastian Stan, Monday 

Credit: Reddit.com
Credit: Reddit.com

4. Peter Vack, PVT Chat

Credit: MrMan.com

3. Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Credit: AZNude.com
Credit: AZNude.com

2. Jeremy Williams, All the Queen’s Men

Credit: MrMan.com
Credit: MrMan.com

1. Adam Demos, Sex/Life

Credit: AZNude.com
Credit: AZNude.com
Credit: AZNude.com

And as for Adam, who we all knew would claim the number one spot on this list – yes, that thing is REAL. How do I know? I attended the same boutique gym as he did in West Hollywood, CA. Now, I’m not saying that I would purposely go to the gym during the time he would frequent it, I’m just letting it be known that I was often in the locker room at the same time as him. I guess we just had similar schedules.

Head on over to Mr. Man’s site to see all of these fine men in their birthday suits, uncensored. Just like it was intended to be.

Which stud/scene from Mr. Man’s list would you consider to be your favorite? 

Source: Mr. Man

Leave a Comment