These 10 Nude Celeb Scenes Had Us Jaw Dropped, No Pun Intended

2021 saw the return of well scripted dramas (both in television and film). There are too many great accolades to handle for writing, cinematography, sound-mixing, but what we can do is give a great big hat tip to the writers that penned in the peen. Women, gay men, and others that are a fan of the male anatomy all over the world couldn’t be more grateful, because we saw – well, we saw a lot of hot naked men. The brilliant writers of these shows and films knew exactly how important male nudity was to round out their stories. They understood the assignment. And let’s be honest, a butt cheek sighting or two is just plain old genius marketing.

Mr. Man was kind enough to compile a list of the Top 10 Nude Scenes of 2021. Newly crowned sex symbols Adam Driver and Jeremy Williams obviously landed a spot on the list.

But let’s see who else had us rewinding, zooming in and snapping screenshots of their assets and nude scenes. Or was that just me?

10. Ewan McGregor and Sullivan Jones, Halston

9. Ben Hardy, The Voyeurs

8. Adam Driver, Annette

7. Murray Bartlett and Lukas Gage, The White Lotus

6. Jesse LaVercombe, Violation

5. Sebastian Stan, Monday

4. Peter Vack, PVT Chat

3. Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

2. Jeremy Williams, All the Queen’s Men

1. Adam Demos, Sex/Life

And as for Adam, who we all knew would claim the number one spot on this list – yes, that thing is REAL. How do I know? I attended the same boutique gym as he did in West Hollywood, CA. Now, I’m not saying that I would purposely go to the gym during the time he would frequent it, I’m just letting it be known that I was often in the locker room at the same time as him. I guess we just had similar schedules.

Head on over to Mr. Man’s site to see all of these fine men in their birthday suits, uncensored. Just like it was intended to be.

Which stud/scene from Mr. Man’s list would you consider to be your favorite?

Source: Mr. Man