These Amusing ‘RWRB’ Clips Are a Must-Watch Before the Movie’s Premier

The much-awaited premiere of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is only a few days away, and Prime Video has released a few clips from the movie that will have you smiling, laughing and falling in love…

The upcoming film is directed by Matthew López who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ted Malawer. Not to mention, it is based on author Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel of the same title.

As for the actors who are starring as the royal couple — Taylor Zakhar Perez is playing the role of Alex Claremont-Diaz, who is the son of the President of the United States. Meanwhile, Nicholas Galitzine is portraying the character of Britain’s Prince Henry.

Aside from Perez and Galitzine, the cast of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ also includes: Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Uma Thurman, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano, among other stars.

Moreover, the official synopsis of the romantic-comedy film reads:

“Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex, the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video this Friday on August 11. In the meantime, you can watch some amusingly hot and adorable clips from the film, which show Alex and Henry’s chaotic couple energy:

You can also watch the official trailer here:

Source: Prime Video