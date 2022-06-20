These Celebs Were Packing Heat And Sex Appeal, Amongst Other Things

Ever since brands learned that sex absolutely does sell, consumers have been lucky enough to have very sexy marketing campaigns shoved down our throats. From scenic and stylish campaigns to downright mouth watering content, brands have done just about everything besides starting an official Onlyfans account — in an effort to sell us the goods. I mean, does anyone remember those gorgeous models in underwear that Abercrombie & Fitch used to hire to stand outside of their stores? So with that said, we’re taking a look at some of the sexiest underwear campaigns — starring some of todays sexiest male celebrities, images that I’m sure plenty of us gays still have saved in our phones.

MEHCAD BROOKS – The 6’4”, 200 pound Texas native starred in a Calvin Klein campaign back in 2010. From his stature and how he fills out those “tightie whities”, I guess everything is bigger in Texas.

SHAWN MENDES – The singer showed off his more adult side when he posed in a series of sexy shots for his 2019 Calvin Klein collaboration.

TYSON BECKFORD – Born in New York with Panamanian and Chinese-Jamaican ancestry, Tyson was catapulted to supermodel status in the 1990s once he started collaborating with Ralph Lauren. He also seems like he has a thing for taking sexy selfies in his Calvin’s as well.

LAITH ASHLEY – Laith Ashley caught the attention of mainstream media when he became one of the first trans male models to land a national campaign. The Dominican from Harlem, NY continued to create a buzz when he posed in a set of chic, sexy photos rocking Calvin Klein underwear.

TREVANTE RHODES – The star of the upcoming Mike Tyson mini-series for Hulu, Rhodes starred in this lusty Calvin Klein campaign back in 2017.

KELLAN LUTZ – Born in North Dakota, Lutz is best known for his role as “Emmett Cullen” in The Twilight Saga film series. But I remember him best as the hot, muscular guy who starred in the 2010 Calvin Klein ad.

JUSTIN BIEBER – The singer starred in the now infamous 2015 Calvin Klein campaign, which was heavily spoofed in pop culture — specifically on SNL. But I think these shots will hold up and stand the test of time, certainly worthy of a mention on this list in my opinion.

CRISTIANO RONALDO – He’s one of the biggest sports figures, one of the wealthiest athletes and he’s definitely on a few list of the sexiest men alive. But Ronaldo is also an entrepreneur. He is the owner of his own underwear line and lucky for us, he models for it as well.

DJIMON HONSOU – An Oscar nominated actor born in West Africa, Honsou is the finest type of chocolate out there. Smart, talented and sexy — he starred in the 2007 CK campaign, showing us all one of the many reasons why Kimora Lee Simmons snatched him up and had his baby.

RAFAEL NADAL – The 22 time Grand Slam champion and tennis icon showed us what he’s got off the court, when he lent his international name and athletic physique to Tommy Hilfiger. He starred in their 2015 campaign and was an ambassador for the brand in a multi-year deal. I think it was money well spent on the sexy Spaniard.

NICK JONAS – While this wasn’t an official CK campaign, it definitely broke the internet when Nick dropped these sexy ass pictures from his 2017 Flaunt magazine shoot. Channeling his inner Marky Mark, he paid homage to Mark Wahlberg’s iconic shoot with Kate Moss. These images do it for me every single time.

MARK WAHLBERG – I mean, DUH! Of course Wahlberg was going to land a spot on this list. This shoot was sexy, provocative, raunchy and involved two of the hottest people on the scene (Wahlberg and Kate Moss). Calvin Klein hit the jackpot with this one. And Mark is just as fine today, as he was in 1992 when he shot this iconic CK campaign.

Now, these aren’t listed in any particular order — but it’s safe to say the Mark Wahlberg was deserving of the “number one” spot. After all, he does have the most iconic underwear campaign in pop culture.

Still, there are plenty of names/campaigns that are obviously worthy enough to land a spot on this list. Who would you include on our list of hottest celebrity underwear campaigns?