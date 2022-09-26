These Drag Titans Are Coming For You

Spooky season is upon us Uglies and you know what that means…more Dragula is on its way. This time around the Boulet Brothers rise from the dead with 10 previously exterminated drag monsters who are all vying for a chance to reach the top as the winner of The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans all-star season.

Over 10 episodes, drag queens, monsters, shape shifters and ghouls will compete for a $100,000 prize and a spot on the franchise’s upcoming world tour.

Guest judges set to appear this season include Elvira, What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillen, The Haunted Mansion filmmaker Justin Simien, actor David Dastmalchian, Poppy, Joe Bob Briggs, Bonnie Aarons, Barbara Crampton, and RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars Alaska and Katya.

The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans has a two-episode premiere on streaming platform Shudder on October 25.

Take a look at this season’s returning titans.

Who do you hope will take home the prize and who do you want to see exterminated…indefinitely?