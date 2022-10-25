These Halloween Costume Memes Are a Treat

As everyone plans on what scary, slutty or silly costume they will wear this year during Halloween season, the internet has been blasting off with hilarious photoshopped ideas that are serving as social commentary on what is popular (or unpopular) at the moment.

For weeks now, memes have been circulating while envisioning how ridiculous it would be if costume companies actually manufactured and sold costumes this hilarious.

Here are some of the memes of imaginary costumes that we wish actually existed:

Not a “Gay Guy” costume 🥴 pic.twitter.com/fwWozqMvhe — byrell the great (@ByrellTheGreat) October 20, 2022

just got my halloween costume 🤭 pic.twitter.com/KYg6HiUMAS — pranto (@notpranto) October 22, 2022

Pretty accurate pic.twitter.com/FfHhgO7F6o — burlington throat factory (@fitnessgayz) October 23, 2022

never shopping here ever again pic.twitter.com/RQiP1jvxE9 — Chris (@chrisaileo) October 20, 2022

Finally got my Halloween costume besties!! pic.twitter.com/DhJsfKEBXQ — Deli (@thefreshestdeli) October 23, 2022

My culture is not ur costume 😤 pic.twitter.com/jRAc4lF9zY — Sera Sanderphim (@ripseraphim) October 18, 2022

My Halloween costume finally arrived!! pic.twitter.com/6mgRTswAsJ — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) October 23, 2022

Way harsh Tai pic.twitter.com/bnSAPtr1ej — Meech de Lioncourt 🦇 (@MediumSizeMeech) October 23, 2022

