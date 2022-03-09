These Wrestlers Got Us All Hot and Bothered!

Reddit is perfect on a snowy, cold, grey Wednesday afternoon. We can spend far too much time diving deep into certain threads. One that caught our eye is in the r/gifs group, which includes “Funny, animated GIFs: Your favorite computer file type! Officially pronounced with a hard ‘J'”

The group has 21k members and u/ThreateningGrappling posted this:

Talk about going head to head! Damn, I hope he bought him dinner first! Or at least a drink. Reddit users commented hysterically on the thread,

“Bro that’s a real dick move.” – GreenMachine98″ “Looks like some real “stiff competition.” – dirty_w_boy “This happens all time in wrestling. That is usually the longest 6 minutes of your life and the last thing you’re thinking of is touching your opponent’s dick.” – Zkenny13 “You could say he’s having a hard time.” – saltedcarlnuts “God, I wish that was me.” – DigitalZeth “Having a third arm is an unfair advantage.” – longshot_45

Since February 14th when the post was created Reddit has since taken it down,

“Sorry, this post has been removed by the moderators of r/gifs. Moderators remove posts from feeds for a variety of reasons, including keeping communities safe, civil, and true to their purpose.”

Hmmm, we are wondering why it was removed? Scandalous! lol. Why don’t we just check out some photos of hot #gaywrestlers from Instagram! Have a great day Instincters!