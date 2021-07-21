They Can Help Quench Your Thirst

Are you thirsty, baby?

Chris Salvatore, the 36-year-old model, singer, and actor most known for playing Zack in the Eating Out movie series, recently took to Twitter making the announcement that he just launched his very own OnlyFans account.

We all knew this would happen eventually 😉 🤗https://t.co/kyhrnQ4HQU pic.twitter.com/W49wTfOg8z — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) July 20, 2021

Beginning in 2016, OnlyFans is an increasingly popular subscription-based website that allows content creators to make money from their followers and subscribers by offering exclusive, premium content that they would not want to share on other free social media sites. Mostly associated and popular among adult actors and sex workers, the site does have its fair share of notable figures sharing their steamier goods.

In addition to Salvatore, here are a couple other celebrities you may want to take a peak at.

Amber Rose

https://t.co/15A3ShvSyA subscribe now lemme show you something 😏😘 pic.twitter.com/Cxx9pK2QeJ — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) December 5, 2020

The bisexual model and sex-positive activist joined OnlyFans in September 2020 after teasing some of her content on Twitter and Instagram.

Austin Mahone

The pop singer, who rose to fame in the 2010s for performing covers of popular songs on YouTube and is best known for the 2013 track “What About Love,” joined OnlyFans in October 2020. He said, “I feel like I’ve reached an age and a point in my career where I’m ready to mix it up and be more open with my fans, and OnlyFans gives me a platform to do so without any limitations. I’m excited to show my fans a different side of me than they may be used to seeing on my other social media accounts.”

Bella Thorne

Although she made a fortune during her first week on OnlyFans after launching her account in August 2020, the pansexual actress and former Disney star immediately caught heat after one of her pay-per-view pictures that she was charging subscribers $200 to see caused the website to change their policy on pay-per-view pricing, affecting smaller content creators and sex workers who do not have as big of an audience as she does. She later apologized in a series of tweets.

Blac Chyna

The model and reality TV star launched her account in April 2020, and only charges $20 a month.

Bretman Rock

The popular YouTube star and makeup guru started an OnlyFans to, “post my nudes for free because I’m tired of no one seeing the cute ass pics I be taking. And yes, you read that right. Rock’s account is free to subscribe, and he says any tips he receives from followers will be donated to charity.

Cardi B

The Grammy Award-winning “WAP” rapper joined OnlyFans in August 2020, but is only using her account to post behind-the-scenes content of her work. She said, “No, I’m not going to be showing my t*tties, or my p*ssy, or my a**. Just straight up real-life content shit. You guys be mad nosey when it comes to my life.”

Daniel Newman

The bisexual Walking Dead star announced he was blessing fans with exclusive content via OnlyFans shortly after Christmas 2020.

Gravity Balmain

The HBO Max Legendary star and member of the House of Balmain rang in 2021 with the launch of his highly-anticipated OnlyFans account. For $20 a month, Balmain promises to bless users with “full nudity, actual premium content, not just reposted Instagram and Twitter posts.”

Harry Jowsey

Launching just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Aussie hunk and winner of Netflix’s reality series Too Hot to Handle promises fans that his OnlyFans account will be the “only place you’ll truly see down under.

Milk

RuPaul’s Drag Race season six and All Stars 3 veteran launched his OnlyFans account in November 2020, where he posts weekly, exclusive pics and videos.

Plastique Tiara

The Drag Race season 11 alum also joined OnlyFans last year, where they share exclusive, oftentimes sexy, content. “We live in a world of prejudice and discrimination, where we have to confine ourselves to a projected idea from society to be accepted,” they said. “I’ve decided to join OnlyFans because it’s a safe space for people of different colors, sexualities, shapes, and sizes to show the world that we are indeed proud and powerful.”

Ryan Kelley

The Teen Wolf star and self-proclaimed “Daddy” posts regularly to his OnlyFans account, but it is definitely more for comedy and laughs. Check it out, and you will see what we mean.

Shea Couleé

The All Stars 5 winner joined OnlyFans in July 2020 to share exclusive behind-the-scenes content with her most loyal and dedicated fans. “I’m so excited to be joining the OnlyFans community,” she said. “Make sure you go and follow me to get all the exclusive behind the scenes content, photo shoots, videos, and LIVE makeup tutorials!”

Tana Mongeau

The social media star, who came out as pansexual last year and previously dated Bella Thorne, launched her OnlyFans account in May 2020. However, unlike other celebs, her page is free to subscribe to.

The Vixen

The Drag Race season 10 alum has been sharing steamy exclusives on OnlyFans under the user name “Tony Untucked.”

Tyler Posey

The Teen Wolf and Now Apocalypse star, who is known to take a shirtless selfie here and there, joined OnlyFans in September 2020. He said, “I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans. I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans.”