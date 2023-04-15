They Don’t Make ‘Em Like THIS in America!

How much is a flight to Mexico? One way is fine, please. Very fine.

Listen, I woke up before 9 o’clock. I exercised, cleaned the house and took care of my pets. Now I’m ready for bed just eight hours later. I couldn’t imagine living a more eventful life as I steamroll into my mid30s. Even more-so, I couldn’t fathom working as a soap actor, competitive model, reality show participant, brand ambassador, swimsuit designer, play performer and x-rated content creator. I’m honestly exhausted even writing about it.

Then there’s 34-year-old David Ortega.

Let me preface this article by stating that, as far as the public is concerned, Mr. Mesoamerica Universe 2017 has never confirmed or denied his sexual preference. Although he does not identify as a gay man, I think it’s safe to say that hundreds, if not thousands, of gay men are definitely thirsting after David. Especially after getting a glimpse at his OnlyFans. Are you a butt man or a dick man, because homeboy has both in spades!

Ortega began building his resume in the entertainment industry in 2017. With sporadic appearances on popular telenovelas including Como Dice El Dicho and La Rosa de Guadalupe, it was through these standalone accomplishments that he caught the eye of Survivor casting directors. Fast forward to 2022 and he was part of the Jaguar tribe in the third season of Survivor: Mexico. With a body and face like that, I’d try to survive in the wilderness with no food or shelter, too – not for a million dollars, but just to gaze upon that beauty every hour of the day!

Ortega finished in 5th place out of 24 competitors during his season.

Since then, David, who travels between Mexico, Miami and Los Angeles, has become more of a business entrepreneur. He kickstarted his own swimwear line, Persuid, and dove into the world of sexualized content creation with his OnlyFans. Swimsuits are priced between $27 and $60, and you can subscribe to his OF for $11.99 a month.

Some experts believe that we’re heading towards another economic recession. So, if you want to take a gander at some of David’s most scandalous pictures while also hoarding your money away, then take a peek right here – courtesy of OMG Blog.

Muchas gracias, OMGBlog for first highlighting this spectacle of male perfection!

Sources: OMG Blog